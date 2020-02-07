Eréndira Ibarra, the Mexican actress who will perform in Matrix 4

Share it:

Eréndira Ibarra is the Mexican actress who is part of the Matrix 4 movie and will perform alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris, the protagonists. The story is directed by Lana Wchowski and gives continuity to the successful saga starring Reeves.

The shooting of Matrix 4, starring Keanu Reeves, began this week at locations in the city of San Francisco, California, United States, and this day the first images of the realization were released.

Eréndira Ibarra previously participated in the Sense8 series, Lana wachowski's Netflix production and due to her talent and work she won a role in Matrix 4.

Eréndira, 34, became known internationally for her participation in the soap opera Desire forbidden, according to information on Wikipedia.

The actress is the daughter of producer Epigmenio Ibarra and much of her childhood and adolescence was spent related to the artistic environment.

His studies as an actress had them in the CEFAC (Actoral Training Center) of Televisión Azteca and has worked on other television projects such as El Candidato, La ungobernable and Sitiados: México.

Eréndira, originally from Mexico City, has acted in other films such as Almost Divas, Between Lines and Las Aparicio, and in television series such as Cappadocia, El Octavo Mandamiento and El Diez.