Eren, Mikasa and Armin fight Coronavirus in the new Attack on Titan poster

March 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Coronavirus is a global problem and in Italy as in Japan, there is not much that ordinary citizens can do to solve it. The publishing house Kodansha and the author of The Attack of the Giants Hajime Isayama however, they decided not to stay with their hands, as evidenced by the splendid initiative presented a few hours ago.

The poster visible at the bottom was published on the pages of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine and will be shared in the coming days by some websites related to the prevention of Covid-19. The image shows the Colossal Giant intending to spread the virus, while Captain Levi illustrates to the three members of the Research Corps the basic rules to follow in order not to spread the epidemic. Below are visible Eren, Mikasa and Armin, while covering their faces to comply with hygiene rules.

The spread of Coronavirus is creating problems all over the world, and the World Health Organization itself is going to give thepandemic alarm. Using an entertainment product such as AOT to reach the masses can only be positive in terms of prevention.

And what do you think of it? Are you reading the Isayama manga? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that chapter 127 of The Attack of the Giants was published a few days ago, together with the extraordinary Cover of Volume 31.

