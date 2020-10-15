Eren in Attack of the Giants 133 reveals how far he intends to go

The world of The attack of the Giants he has never been kind and kind to protagonists and antagonists. Right from the start, Hajime Isayama showed a high level of gore and splatter, leading to deaths on both sides even in a rather brutal way. All this, however, is nothing compared to what is happening in the last chapters.

Eren Jaeger wants to destroy the world, a thought that has always been fixed in his mind but which nevertheless meets the obstacle of his friends. Armin, Mikasa, Jean, Connie and the others in the alliance want to stop him and make him retrace his steps. The group wants to try the path of dialogue with the protagonist of The Attack of the Giants, hoping that it works to avoid an extermination of global dimensions.

But in chapter 133 of The Attack of the Giants, Eren once again makes his intentions clear. Transporting his friends into the paths of the Eldians, he reveals to them that he has not taken away his freedom because he wants it so, while he will take it away from the whole world. The only way they have to stop Eren is then battle, is to kill him. They can do it and it will be their choice that Eren will accept, but the boy is more and more determined and confirms once again that he does not want to back down. It will then continue with the extermination of humanity until there is someone willing to stop him for good.

In fact Eren does not want to leave everything to chance, considering that the forces of the whole world could be able to destroy the Eldians’ island sooner or later. We do not know if that of Eren is just a facade, we will find out in the next chapters of The attack of the Giants.