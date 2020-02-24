Episode 82 of My Hero Academia reveals the future plans of the new Villain

Share it:

The last episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia , the most popular anime of 2020 according to Wikipedia, has shown further preparations for the now upcoming Cultural Festival, an event around which the new narrative arc revolves. The series also saw the arrival on the scene of new Villain, Gentle Criminal and La Brava.

The two new antagonists appear profoundly different from each other, and especially from all the other Villains seen previously in the series, given that make their crimes public, recording and uploading videos on a platform, present in the universe created by Horikoshi, and equivalent to our YouTube. This peculiarity could suggest a couple who are simply extravagant and self-centered, but in episode 82 Gentle Criminal has shown himself to be much more threatening than expected.

In fact, his modus operandi has been revealed. Gentle justifies sharing videos saying that in the past, both the Heroes and the Villains have always presented themselves with fictitious names, existing however in a period of complete chaos and freedom, resolved subsequently by the government, many of them have been forgotten. But the real motivation behind his actions was the protagonist of the episode's post-credit scene.

There Initial and final scenes both concern Gentle's videos. The first served as an introduction to his personality, and his willingness to convey a sort of message through the publication of his "exploits". The post-credit scene instead anticipated the next attack that Villain plans to perform, which he has as a possible goal the U.A. Academy.