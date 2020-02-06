Episode 7 of Re: Zero Director's Cut will also include the unreleased OVA "Memory Snow"

Share it:

The Director's Cut of Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World is continuing its run smoothly, marking important results in terms of legal streaming views every week. In this regard, Italian fans will be happy to know that an unpublished episode titled will be broadcast next Wednesday Re: Zero Memory Snow.

The news was shared a little while ago by the series' official Twitter profile, which confirmed its presence in episode 7 of February 12th. In Italy the OVA had not been distributed due to licensing problems, so it is a fantastic opportunity to break a little bit from the seriousness of the anime and see all the protagonists united to celebrate.

In case you didn't know her, we remind you that the synopsis of the special episode reads as follows: "Demon Beast Wolgarm was defeated by Subaru and his friends, who rescued the children of the village of Irlam. Since the characters can finally enjoy a moment of peace, Subaru undertakes a certain secret mission that none of his friends will have to discover. However, although the boy has disguised himself, Petra and the other children in the village find out after just five seconds".

And what do you think of it? Are you eager to recover the special? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the series is currently visible in legal streaming on Crunchyroll and that the second season of Re: Zero will debut in April.