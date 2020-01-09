Episode 13 does not save The Seven Deadly Sins 3, the long-awaited battle is a flop

Share it:

Studio Deen had promised a makeover for Episode 13 of the Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods and, on balance, kept his promise. The slight improvement in the animations did not, however, ennoble the overall result, and fans returned to express their disappointment on social media.

Episode 13 staged the second part of the epic confrontation Meliodas and Escanor, still stuck inside Merlin's Perfect Cube and ready to definitively close the accounts. The guys from Studio Deen, helped for the occasion by another minor animation studio, have chosen not to take risks by drawing table by table from the material present in Suzuki's manga.

Undoubtedly the general quality of this second part shows a slight improvement, but the dubbing and the music remain characterized by a complete lack of pathos. Fans flocked to Twitter and Reddit to express their disappointment towards a season that now seems hopelessly ruined, heavily criticizing the work done by the substitutes of A-1 Pictures.

And what do you think of it? Will you still be following Season 3? Let us know your opinion with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we suggest you take a look at the hilarious reactions to the last episode of The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods.