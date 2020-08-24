Epic vs Apple: Microsoft supports the cause of the Fortnite authors

Share it:

The boss of Microsoft’s Xbox division, Phil Spencer, confirms the Redmond’s intention to support Epic Games in the battle against Apple, one of the hottest topics of recent weeks, which led, among other things, to the removal of Fortnite from the App Store (and Google Play).

The top manager of Microsoft’s videogame division, however, does not directly mention the thorny theme of payments on mobile platforms unrelated to the App Store and Google Play, but the danger feared by the Cupertino company itself that, one day, the Unreal Engine games could disappear from iOS and Mac due to the closure of developer privileges from Epic Games accounts and, therefore, the inability to update games using this popular graphics engine on Apple systems.

From the columns of his official Twitter profile, Spencer explains in fact that “Today we filed a statement in support of Epic’s request to retain access to Apple’s SDK for its Unreal Engine. Ensuring Epic has access to Apple’s latest technology is the right thing for developers and gamers.”.

Spencer’s important stance towards Epic is just the latest of the interventions made by Microsoft in support of its vision of a videogame ecosystem that knows how to include as many users and developers as possible, an approach that has determined the strategy crossgen of Xbox Series X between Game Pass, full backwards compatibility excluding Kinect titles and access to xCloud. In recent days, the tones of the clash that opened between Epic and Apple has pushed the boss of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, to publicly defend himself from the accusation of wanting to turn Fortnite players into weapons, referring to initiatives such as that of the Fortnite short film that mocks Apple.