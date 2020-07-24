Epic Store launches Summer Sale with discounts up to 75%

Share it:

Epic Games tries to make this hot summer more bearable by launching new ones Summer sales, with discounts on numerous games that reach up to 75%. Let's find out all the details.

There are really many discount games, and they range from independent productions to high budget titles. Among the many we point out Control for 29.99 euros, Borderlands 3 for 29.99 euros, Red Dead Redemption 2 for 47.99 euros, Sid Meyer's Civilization VI for 14.99 euros, Assassin's Creed Odyssey for 19.79 euros, Satisfactory for € 26.99, ARK Survival Evolved for € 10.99, Rainbow Six Siege for € 7.99, Far Cry 5 for € 8.99, The Outer Worlds for € 29.99 and many, many others. You can consult the complete list by going to the official Epic Games Store website or by accessing the shop directly from the desktop application.

The Epic Games Store Summer Sales will continue until 6 Augusttherefore you have plenty of time to decide what to buy. The company of Tim Sweeney also reminds us that those who have purchased the 10 euro discount coupon during previous mega sales they can safely use them on all games with a value of at least € 14.99 (the voucher expires on November 1st). While you're at it, don't forget to download the new Epic Store free games.