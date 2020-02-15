Epic Store gives Kingdom Come Deliverance and Aztez, announced the new free game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As announced, Epic Games offers the PC versions of Aztez and Kingdom Come Deliverance as a gift and takes advantage of the opportunity to announce the next free video game for users of the Epic Store.

Starting from 17:00 Italian time of February 13, and until the same time of next week, it is therefore possible to replenish your digital game library with a free copy of the role-playing adventure of Warhorse Studios and the singular strategic beat'em up of the Team Colorblind. Once you have obtained the license to use the two games with your Epic Games Store account, they will be available to us forever and will not expire at the end of the Epic promotional initiative.

From 20 to 27 February instead, it will be possible to download Faeria for free, a fantasy-themed card game developed by Abrakham and available from mid-2017 on PC and mobile systems. To those approaching this title only now, we remind you that Faeria is a new collectible card game that tries to distance itself from the competition through a strategic experience strongly anchored to the composition of the deck.

In recent weeks, the leaders of the US gaming giant have confirmed that the Epic Games Store exclusives policy will continue in 2020, as well as the promotion that allows its users to carry out the weekly free download of multiple PC games.