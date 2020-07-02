Epic Store: Conan Exiles removed at the last minute from free games!

Share it:

Through a laconic message published on social networks, Epic Games representatives report that the offer of free PC games on July 2 on the Epic Store will not include Conan Exiles.

In the message that accompanies this important service communication, the US gaming giant explains that "The Epic Games Store team has decided that Conan Exiles will not be free (during the week from 2 to 9 July, ed.), but will be available for purchase on the store pages later ".

The decision to remove Conan Exiles from the last minute list of upcoming free gamestherefore, it would have been taken directly by the operators of the digital store of Epic Games and not by Funcom, the Norwegian company that developed and produced the multiplayer action set in the violent fantasy dimension of Conan the Barbarian.

A similar situation also happened in mid-June, with the last-minute removal of The Escapists 2 from the list of free PC games on the Epic Store. Waiting to receive further communications from Epic and from Funcom, we leave you to our Conan Exiles review and we remind you that today Hue will be a gift on Epic Games Store from 2nd to 9th July.