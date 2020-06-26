Epic Store: announced the next free games between barbarians and 'colorful' platformers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After taking care of giving AER and Stranger Things to the Epic Store, the editors of the Epic Games digital store unveil the next PC video games that can be downloaded for free from next week.

The two protagonists of the next promotion that will involve the Epic shop and its visitors will be Conan Exiles is Hue. Let the action sandbox be voted for multiplayer Funcom that the puzzle platformer of Fiddlesticks Games based on the use of colors to solve intricate environmental puzzles, they can be downloaded for free from the Epic Store 17:00 Thursday, July 2, and then change the new games as a gift on the Epic shop arriving on the evening of July 9.

If you wish to deepen your knowledge of these two titles, we invite you to read our review of Conan Exiles edited by Matteo Mangoni and the review of Hue by Andrea Dresseno.

From here to next Thursday, however, users with an Epic Store account (registration is free) can redeem one zero euro copy of AER Memories of Old is Stranger Things 3. The evocative adventure of Forgotten Key and the sparkling pixel art action of BonusXP linked to the television series of the same name are available completely free of charge on the pages of the digital store of Epic Games.