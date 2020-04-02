Epic Games Store's next free game revealed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Two other free games were announced last week for users of Epic Games Store. On the one hand Gone Home, and on the other the original Hob. Also, as the days went by, a third one was added: Drawful 2.

Now all three can be purchased completely free of charge and forever. In addition, Epic Games has announced what the next week's free game will be (currently only one). This is Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments.

As always, you have one week to purchase the three games that are already available in the store for free. That way, you can get them until next Thursday, April 9, 2020. Just when Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments will start to be available. Probably around 17:00, as usual.

As for the game itself, this allows us to become the most famous detective of all time: Sherlock Holmes. This is a modern graphic adventure that invites us to use our impressive talent as a detective to solve six exciting and varied cases.

From murders, to missing people, to spectacular robberies and numerous investigations that sometimes delve into the world of the fantastic. Here the question is simpler than it seems: will you follow your moral compass or will you strictly follow the law? The choice depends on us.

In any case, it is a game that offers us great freedom of action. In other words, development allows us to carry out research as we prefer. In addition, it is a pretty cool title visually, with a very careful vintage setting. Finally, keep in mind that its requirements are very tight, so that you can move it even with less powerful computers or laptops.