Epic Games Store will present InnerSpace next week

Last week, Epic Games Store announced that he would give Faeria the next Thursday (that is, today). However, after a few days he decided to announce that, on the same day, Assassin's Creed: Syndicate would also arrive free. Why do we count that? As simple as this week the same could happen.

In other words, they just announced the free game for next week, which will be InnerSpace. However, it is likely that in a few days they will also reveal another title for next Thursday, February 27, 2020. Whether or not it is the case, remember that today the two games mentioned in the previous paragraph are already available.

As always, keep in mind that when you have acquired both games, they will be yours forever. All you need is an Epic Games Store account, which is completely free. From there, you can purchase the free products in a few seconds and from any device with a browser.

As for InnerSpace, we can say that it is an exploration game. As commented by their own creators, exploration of moments decided by both small and great players. The point is to take our time, cross the skies like lightning and dive through the oceans. Everything, with the aim that the secrets of the Reverse are exposed.

At first glance it can be complicated to know what it is really about. But we can well say that it is a relaxing flight and exploration game. One of those titles more contemplative than playable, but which also tries to offer an extra through the search for collectibles.

In addition, graphically it is quite cool and different from usual, with a style that sometimes reminds of other great independent titles such as Journey (without ever reaching their masters). As if that were not enough, and as we have in our analysis, the game has much more underlying narrative than other similar products.

