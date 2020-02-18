Epic Games Store will offer Assassin's Creed Syndicate for free this week

Share it:

Last week we learned that the next gift from the Epic Games Store It would be Faeria, an independent video game set in a fantasy world from a fairy tale. Now we know there was another gift waiting.

What by this point had become an annual tradition, Between February 20 and 27, it will also be a gift in the Assassin's Creed Syndicate store, the last videogame of the franchise set in a big city before Ubisoft made a considerable leap with much more colossal open worlds like those seen in Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey.

To get the game just have an Epic Games account and enter the store from the browser or the client itself. In this link you will always have the free games of the moment available. In our analysis we said about the game the following:

Assassin's Creed Syndicate would be the closest thing to snorting with relief when so many doubts loomed over the saga and its annual periodicity. With a closer approach to the old school, London itself becomes a playground with hundreds of things to do and rarely ends up becoming monotonous. A good sasapland of this is that the multiplayer is never missed. The story is quite well structured and knows how to take advantage of the historical framework on which it is based. Much better in this sense the historical sections than the already absurd present. Both the rope tip and the carriages are sasaplandificant developments that all indicate that they are here to stay. In short, a game that stands out for its packaging and depth and that despite having its failures, they feel totally forgivable.