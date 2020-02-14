Epic Games Store will give Faeria next week

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After that crazy end of 2019 he offered us Epic Games StoreWith free games every day, the present year 2020 is not being bad at all in terms of company promotions. Two other new free titles arrived yesterday, among which is the great Kingdom Come: Deliverance, an open-world RPG highly valued among fans of the genre. In addition, the title they will give next week was also revealed: Faeria. A very special fantasy and card game.

On the other hand, as usual, remember that when you have acquired the game, it will be yours forever. In addition, Faeria will be available in this promotion from next Thursday, February 20, 2020 (when the next free games will be announced) and until next Thursday, February 27, 2020.

As for the game itself, Faeria is a strategy title like no other you've ever seen. In it, we can create decks of fascinating cards and shape the battlefield while fighting epic battles. It raises mountains, builds forests, fills lakes or drains it to the sands of the deserts. The question is to forge our own path to victory.

The fact is that the game works through a simple and economical DLC business model, with which it is possible to get many cards without going through expensive microtransactions. In addition, it is not necessary to go through them, since all the cards can be won by playing.

In total, more than 100 hours of solo content await us, as well as cooperative missions and different puzzles. At our hands is exploring a wide variety of challenges with which to obtain rewards. In addition, the game also has world leaders. What do you think? Are you going to give it a try?

Source: Epic Games Store