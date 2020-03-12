Epic Games Store will give away Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable next week

Share it:

If you thought that big AAA and free renowned indie titles in the Epic Games Store… blessed mistake! Epic has just announced the games it will be giving away next week. And the truth is that we are talking about two great titles.

On the one hand, Watch Dogs, from Ubisoft. And on the other, a highly reputable indie: The Stanley Parable. In addition, the free games that were announced last week are already available today. And do not forget to buy them, because there are three in this case: Anodyne 2: Return to Dust, A Short Hike and Mutazione.

In any case, it will be from next Thursday, March 19 that Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable will be available for free. And as always in these cases, once you have acquired them, they will be yours forever. You only need an Epic Games Store account, which is completely free

Now let's talk about the titles. The Stanley Parable is a first-person exploration game in which we play Stanley, but you don't play Stanley. A game where you will follow a story, but you will not follow a story. You will have a choice, but you will not have a choice. Yes, it is a game of contradictions that you will have to discover for yourself, but everything has an explanation. Gradually, as we explore, the paradoxes will begin to make sense. A "contemplative" adventure that must be played at least once in a lifetime.

For its part, Watch Dogs is the original installment of this Ubisoft saga. In the game we are Aiden Pearce, a brilliant hacker, but also a former bully, whose criminal past leads to a violent family tragedy.

The thing is, in a world led by technology, you will be able to hack and manipulate city systems to stop traffic lights, detonate gas lines, shut down the power grid, and more. And the city of Chicago has become the ultimate weapon for a man bent on revenge. In short, a unique action and stealth game that is very different from the usual.

