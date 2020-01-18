Epic Games Store will give away The Bridge next week

Share it:

They have no intention of stopping. That already made it clear the other day, when they confirmed that they will continue giving away games throughout the year 2020. But what are the games that await us in the future of the Epic Games Store? For now, we can say what will be the next to be part of the promotion: The Bridge. And remember that until next Thursday, January 23, 2020, you can already do with Horace. Both for PC, logically.

As usual in this promotion, remember that when you have acquired the game, it will remain in your library forever. Of course, starting next Thursday, not only The Bridge itself will be available, but the next (or next) games will be revealed as part of this great promotion.

As for the game at hand, The Bridge is a logical puzzle title that forces the player to reconsider his preconceived ideas about physics and perspective. It's like a fusion of Escher with Isaac Newton. In it, you must manipulate gravity to turn the roof into a floor while you go into impossible architectures.

With regard to Horace, we have to warn you that it was ranked by many as the best indie platform game of last year. Although in reality, it is a title that goes beyond the classification of genres with a deep history of a small robot that learns about life, the universe and Douglas Adams.

In addition, it is full of references to pop culture. To give you an idea of ​​what awaits you, another of the strengths that the press highlighted in its day, is the fact that it is a particularly long game, considering that it is not a roguelike. In fact, adventures with more than 15 hours of duration await you.

