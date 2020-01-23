Epic Games Store will give away Farming Simulator 19 next week

Share it:

After giving away a few more independent titles, Epic Games Store will again opt for a higher budget game (without reaching AAA) for their next weekly free title. Thus, if from today it is already possible to acquire The Bridge for free, from next week the same can be done with Farming Simulator 19. Specifically, as of Thursday, January 30, 2020.

It is nothing new, but remember that when you have acquired the game, it will be yours forever. In any case, all the games in this promotion are available from Thursday to Thursday. Therefore, you have until the 30th to do with The Bridge, and you will have until February 6, 2020 to do the same with the agricultural simulator.

Speaking of the game itself, Farming Simulator 19 offers us the definitive agricultural simulation. In this case, with a delivery that greatly improved at a technical level with respect to what was seen in the rest of the saga. The game invites us to become a modern farmer who can grow his farm in two huge environments (European and American) full of exciting activities, crops to harvest and animals to care for.

As if that were not enough, the game gives us the possibility to drive more than 300 authentic vehicles and machines of new brands such as John Deeree, but also the classic ones like Case IH, New Holland, Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Krone, Deutz -Fahr and many more.

Here the goal is always the same: to make our farm grow. However, this delivery also allows us to do it online. That way, we can play with other players or download mods created by the community. And the truth is that there is a lot – and variety – of files to play with for months and months.

Source: Epic Games Store