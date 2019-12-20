Epic Games Store will give away a game every day this Christmas starting with Into The Breach

Share it:

A few days ago we told you that Epic Games Store He had reduced the amount of games he gave each week. It went from two to one and now it seemed that this policy was maintained. But seeing what they announced today, it is understood more than left over. The fact is that the Epic platform will give us a game every day for the next 12 days.

In addition, this spectacular Christmas promotion has started today, with a great caliber gift for lovers of independent games: Into The Breach. Game that reached very high notes in its day (without going any further, has a 9 here, in IGN Spain) and that mixes elements of roguelike with others typical of a classic tactical RPG.

On the other hand, keep in mind that the only condition to take advantage of the promotion is to have an Epic Games Store account, which is completely free. From there, if we acquire these games, they will be ours forever and at no cost.

Finally, keep in mind that we will not know the next games to be part of the promotion until the day they are given away. What we do know is that each game will be available from 5:00 p.m. on one day until 5:00 p.m. on the following day, at which time it will be replaced.

