Entertainment

Epic Games Store will give away a game every day this Christmas starting with Into The Breach

December 19, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

A few days ago we told you that Epic Games Store He had reduced the amount of games he gave each week. It went from two to one and now it seemed that this policy was maintained. But seeing what they announced today, it is understood more than left over. The fact is that the Epic platform will give us a game every day for the next 12 days.

In addition, this spectacular Christmas promotion has started today, with a great caliber gift for lovers of independent games: Into The Breach. Game that reached very high notes in its day (without going any further, has a 9 here, in IGN Spain) and that mixes elements of roguelike with others typical of a classic tactical RPG.

On the other hand, keep in mind that the only condition to take advantage of the promotion is to have an Epic Games Store account, which is completely free. From there, if we acquire these games, they will be ours forever and at no cost.

READ:  Capcom registers new patents for Dino Crisis, Power Stone and Darkstalkers

Finally, keep in mind that we will not know the next games to be part of the promotion until the day they are given away. What we do know is that each game will be available from 5:00 p.m. on one day until 5:00 p.m. on the following day, at which time it will be replaced.

Source: Epic Games Store

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.