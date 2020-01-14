Epic Games Store will continue to offer free games this 2020

Share it:

When Epic Games Store arrived at the market, it was evident that he had to do something to get a share of the market share in PC. And many thought that giving away free games for so long was an aggressive policy that, one day, was going to end. Well, although that day will surely come, it looks as if it will not be in 2020. At least judging by Epic herself, who has confirmed that she will continue giving away games this year.

A decision that, most likely, is marked by the possible impact of this promotion with respect to the benefits of the store. In any case, this is what Epic Games has commented in a recent publication of its official blog: "New decade means new games and we are seeing a great start with tons of incredible titles that will come exclusively to the Epic Games Store in 2020. To begin with, we are expanding our weekly free games program throughout 2020. Every week, we return to claim your game. Once claimed, it's yours forever! ".

In addition, the company has disclosed some information regarding this promotion. For example, that more than 200 million free games have been claimed during 2019. And be careful, because that has not affected users stop buying at the store; rather the opposite: the players have spent more than 620 million dollars in Epic Games Store this last year.

This makes an average of $ 5.75 for each customer that has the store. Very strong figures considering that the platform is barely one year old. In any case, remember that this week they are giving away Sundered: Eldritch Edition. In addition, starting Thursday, January 16, 2020, they will give Horace. Moment in which we will also discover the next game of the promotion.

