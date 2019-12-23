Epic Games Store: the new game as a gift for the Christmas holidays is Ape Out

Share it:

The holiday season brings with it a Epic Games Store in Santa Claus version. The famous digital platform has in fact decided to give, for the period of the holidays, not one but twelve games to its users.

As part of this initiative, inaugurated on December 19 and which has already seen Towefall Ascension among the free titles, it is now the turn of one of the most interesting indie games of the year that is about to end: we are talking about Bee Out, released in February 2019 for Devolver Digital and available for free for the next twenty four hours (until 17:00 tomorrow). In Ape Out the players they will be able to dress the clothes of a gorilla who will be engaged in the escape to freedom, destroying everything he finds on his path and using his jailers as human shields (or simply throwing them around the various levels), all accompanied by a dynamic soundtrack that is appreciated with jazz and experimental melodies.

At the moment we do not know the next titles that will enter the initiative promoted by Epic Games Store but as always we will keep you updated. Before leaving, we remind you that the Ape Out review is available on the Everyeye pages.