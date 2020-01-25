Epic Games Store: The Bridge available now, the next free game revealed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As usual, Epic Games Store has unveiled the next games that can be downloaded for free. The first is The Bridge, renowned puzzle game that takes inspiration from the works of Escher, while the second is the famous one Farming Simulator 2019 which will delight all budding farmers.

The Bridge, already available for download (and will remain until 17:00 on January 30), is a logic game full of puzzles that force players to change their point of view on physics and perspective. The 48 puzzles proposed will push players towards manipulations of gravity, parallel dimensions and other absurd upheavals, all drawing inspiration from the impossible architectures of M.C. Escher. You can find our review at this link.

Farming Simulator 2019 it will instead be available from January 30th. The famous agricultural simulation will allow players to drive more than 300 between authentic vehicles and machinery, in an attempt to give life to their modern farm with different crops and animals for each of the two maps (Europe and America) available. Again, you can find the review on our pages.

As recently announced, Epic Games Store will continue to offer free games throughout 2020. Excellent news for all players on the PC platform.