Epic Games Store takes stock of its first year and will continue giving free games in 2020

Epic Games has taken a moment to look back and see how the road has treated him over the last year, first of his new digital store: Epic Games Store. Fortnite's parents have offered some of the sales figures of their platform, in which 108 million users have spent 680 million dollars on video games. Much of those numbers are due to its well-known battle royale, but it is not the only thing they support. The company says that 251 of those millions have gone intended for third party games.

The results have not been precisely bad and the developer has also taken the opportunity to announce that will continue to offer a free game a week during 2020 (right now, For the King). Over the past year Epic Games gave 73 different games that accumulated a total of 200 million downloads and thanks to which the store has been in headlines and news week yes, week too. The founder and CEO of the company, Tim Sweeney, has never hidden his strategy to stand up to Steam, who goes through offering free titles and a catalog full of exclusive names (even temporarily). In fact, the Epic Games Store's most popular game list includes nine names and all of them have been temporary platform exclusives: World War Z, Satisfactory, Dauntless, Untitled Goose Game, The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 3 and Metro Exodus.

The war will continue with Steam

The developer of Fortnite and the graphic engine Unreal Engine has taken to the PC the console wars of a lifetime and it doesn't seem to change strategy until Steam doesn't change its distribution policy. Epic wants Gabe Newell and company to give developers 88% of the money resulting from each sale (the rest being for the store itself and its distribution). A royalty proposal far removed from what Valve's platform offers today, which does not plan to change its mind, thus forging a historic rivalry that will continue to give what to talk about in 2020.

