Epic Games Store: Sundered available for free, revealed the next game as a gift

Weekly gifts continue on the Epic Games Store, the client of the creators of Fortnite Chapter 2 on which it is now possible to add the metroidvania entitled to your library at no additional cost Sundered: Eldritch Edition.

You just need to login to the client (or access the store directly from the official website) to make the transaction that will not cost you a single penny, so as to further enrich your video library on the Epic Store, which should now be rather full-bodied. In fact, we remind you that during the Christmas holidays numerous games were given away among which we also find Darksiders, Darksiders 2, Steep, Celeste and Ape Out.

If you want to find out if your PC is capable of running the game before redeeming the free game, here are the minimum system requirements:

Operating system: Microsoft Windows 7 (64-bit version)

Processor: 1.8 GHz

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video Card: DirectX 10 compatible and with at least 256 MB of memory

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: at least 3 GB of available space

It should be noted that the offer linked to Sundered: Eldritch Edition will be valid until 17:00 on 16 January, at which time the platform will take the place of free title of the week Horace.