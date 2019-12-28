Epic Games Store, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is free for a day – Updated

Share it:

Starting on Thursday 19 December, theEpic Games Store offered its users the opportunity to redeem one game a day for free.

As part of the "12 Days of Free Games" initiative, several productions were the protagonists of the interesting promotion. Among the latter, for example, we can mention the appreciated platform Heavenly, Bee Out, After Party or again, Hyper Light Drifter. Each of the games mentioned has been made available completely Free on Epic Games Store, for a total period of briefcase. Since the launch of the initiative, the store has punctually announced the new free game at 17:00. During the day today, Saturday 28 December, however, an unexpected event occurred.

As you can verify from the screenshot available at the bottom of this news, initially the official Twitter account of Epic Games Store announced the possibility of redeeming for free Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. In a short time, however, the chirping was removed, replaced by the following message: "The release of the free game today was postponed due to a technical problem. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information, thanks for your patience".

Looking forward to find out if the tactical game developed by Mimini Productions will actually be the new free game offered by Epic Games Store, we point out that on the Everyeye pages there is a rich review of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, edited by Giovanni Calgaro.

UPDATE: Epic Games Store confirmed through its Twitter account that it had solved the unexpected problem. Shadow Tactict: Blades of the Shogun can now be redeemed for free for a limited period of time: the initiative will end at 17:00 on Sunday 29 December.