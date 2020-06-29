Epic Games Store: recorded a record of connected users on GTA 5 and Civilization 6

Share it:

Once again the strategy ofEpic Games Store proves successful and the recent wave of free triple A titles has had its advantages. Indeed, it seems that both Grand Theft Auto V and Civilization 6 have seen the arrival of an incredible amount of players on their servers.

In fact, many people have redeemed the free products, to the point of registering for the title Rockstar Games an increase in online players by 245%, important numbers that all represent potential buyers of microtransactions. Similar speech also applies to the strategic Firaxis, which has seen an increase in online users of the 477% and higher earnings than 52%, given the recent launch of the Season Pass and new content. In short, this is yet another proof that distributing some games for free is nothing more than a winning strategy that can help increase revenue by making specific products known to those who had no intention of buying them or wanted to try them out by hand before investing in the money.

In this regard, we remind you that starting from Thursday 2 July 2020 it will be possible to download Conan Exiles for free on the Epic Games Store, which will remain forever in your library from the moment of activation.