Epic Games Store, not only AC Syndicate: unveiled the next free game

After offering Assassin's Creed Syndicate to the gaming community for free on Epic Games Store, the leaders of the software house are ready to offer the public an additional free title.

Directly from the pages of the store, we learn that shortly too InnerSpace can be redeemed without any expense by users of the platform dedicated to PC gaming. As usual, the promotion will only be available for a limited period of time. Specifically, the initiative will start on date Thursday 27 February and the next will end March 5. Are you happy with this announcement?

InnerSpace, for those unfamiliar with production, is a game that places exploration at the center of the videogame experience. Developed by PolyKnight Games and distributed by Aspyr Media, the title accompanies players to discover the Inverse, an interstellar region shrouded in a thick mist of mystery.

With a debut on the gaming market made over two years ago, the title will soon be able to be hand-tested completely free of charge. For those who want more information on all the features that distinguish the title signed by PolyKnight Games, we point out that our review of InnerSpace is obviously available on the pages of Everyeye, edited by Andrea Dresseno.