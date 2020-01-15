Epic Games Store: many users of the code "support a creator"

Share it:

As you may have noticed, Epic Games has released in the last hours the incredible numbers of its Epic Games Store, which boasts well 108 million registered customers who spent almost 700 million dollars for purchasing games and DLC. However, many seem to have also used the functionality Support a Creator.

Indeed they have been 1773180 the use of useful codes to support an influencer when purchasing products on the digital store. for those who do not know what it is, the support a creator is a feature designed by Epic Games very interesting and that aims to help content creators to earn. Each personality is in fact associated with a specific code which usually corresponds to the nickname used on the client and which, if inserted when purchasing games or additional content, allows you to send part of the amount spent to the character.

Thanks to Support a Creator they were the creators of ben 235 countries to be able to earn and it cannot be excluded that this feature may expand in the coming months. In fact, a sort of extra event was recently launched during which the influencers could get bonus earnings through the use of their code or by playing the new Epic free to play entitled Battle Breakers.

Waiting to find out what are the news coming to the Epic Games Store, we remind you that until next Thursday you can redeem Sundered: Eldritch Edition for free, after which the Horace platformer will always be free to download. Just today the company has in fact confirmed that the weekly gifts will continue to arrive throughout 2020.