Epic Games Store: Horace available for free, revealed the next free game

As you have already known, for the whole of 2020 it will be possible to redeem one game a week for free on the Epic Games Store and for the next 7 days you can enrich your library on the Fortnite creators client with the platform Horace.

To be able to redeem the game, simply visit the official Horace page on the Epic Games Store and add it to your cart, so you can buy it without paying a single penny. Alternatively you can always carry out the same procedure from the official website, so as to add it to your account even from a mobile phone or tablet and without access to a PC.

In case you were curious to know if your PC is able to run the game of the week, these are the very affordable minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 or higher

Processor: Intel i5

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Video Card: Any video card with DirectX 12 support

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 12 GB of available space

Sound card: any, even integrated

We remind you that the game will be free until the next Thursday 23 January 2020 at 17:00, when the puzzle game called The Bridge will take its place.