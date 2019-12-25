Epic Games Store gives TABS: Totally Accurate Battle Simulator for Christmas

Share it:

TABS: Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, Landfall's real-time light-hearted strategic recently landed on the Xbox Game Pass, is the Christmas gift that Epic Games makes to all PC users of the Epic Store for December 25th.

At the end of the offer that saw Celeste for free on Epic Games Store on Christmas Eve, the videogame giant of Fortnite updates the pages of its digital store to invite us to download TABS for free to give us crazy joy with the improbable pitched battles of this sandbox.

In Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, our aim is in fact to deploy virtual armies to simulate wars between extremely distant civilizations both geographically and chronologically. If you have always wanted to find out how a handful of Vikings Berserkers are doing against the crew of a pirate ship caught in the fumes of the Grog, TABS is the game for you!

The PC version of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator will be free on the Epic Store until 17:00 Italian tomorrow, Thursday 26 December. Once you have redeemed the game through the EGS pages, the title will have no time limitation and will be yours forever. To those who follow us, we finally remember that TABS is available on Game Pass from 20 December on PC and Xbox One.