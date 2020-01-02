Epic Games Store gives away three extra games to close Christmas

Share it:

The promised 12 free games that Epic Games Store He was going to give in his shop have ended up being 16 after Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair was announced and now 3 more games have entered.

Darksiders, its sequel and Steep are the three titles that you can acquire right now by entering the store and adding them to your library. While the versions of Darksiders are the most complete, in the case of Steep we have the standard edition.

During these holidays the store has given great games such as Celeste, Intro the Breach, Talos Principle, Superhot, Ape Out and many others that required entering the store once a day to obtain them permanently.

After this period the free games will not end and will continue to arrive weekly or similar to the store, so stay tuned for more free games throughout 2020 by Epic.