Epic Games Store gives away Farming Simulator 19 and announces the next three free games

Last week we told you that Farming Simulator 19 was the next free game of the Epic Games Store And so it has been. You can now download it by entering the customer or the store page.

In regards to the following gifts; There is good news for lovers of board games. Three classic board games converted into video games are the next free games in the store.

The games in question are Carcassonne, Ticket to Ride and Pandemic, three licenses that the Asmodee Digital team have long been scheduled to convert into video games.

Carcassonne is perhaps the game that can sound the most to you as it is one of the great references among lovers of strategy in board games. In this title two players compete for the best squares of the land that are played, adding points getting the best positions.

No less classic is Ticket to Ride, one of those basic entertainments to enter the dense and varied world of board games. Here, whoever gets the most points wins and those points are achieved by completing train routes.

Finally we have the third classic adapted by Asmodee and taking Pandemic by name you can get an idea that it is a curious choice considering that the Coronavirus and its extension is causing panic in half the world. In fact, recently we saw how a videogame about viral pandemics such as Plague Inc. saw an extreme rebound in sales due to the spread of the virus.

All these games can be yours from February 6 and until the 13 of that same month.

This is going to continue the thing in the remainder of the year since Epic Games confirmed that they do not plan to stop giving away games throughout this 2020.