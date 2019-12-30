Epic Games Store: free PC game available on December 30, 2019

Share it:

Through the Epic Games Store pages, the editors of the Epic digital store remind us that it is finally possible to redeem the free PC video game of 30 December 2019.

Thus the promotional initiative continues "12 Days of Free Games" with which the managers of the Epic Store try to carve out a space of visibility in the increasingly crowded panorama of gaming stores on PC.

After giving us Shadow Tactics Blades of the Shogun, the EGS team informs us that the video game that is part of the December 30 offer is Hello Neighbor: the stealth title veined with survival horror elements of TinyBuilds is already available for free download and will be until to 17:00 of tomorrow, Tuesday 31 December.

Launched in 2017 on PC and re-proposed the following year on fixed consoles and mobile systems, Hello Neighbor takes us into the uncomfortable role of a man called to sneak sneak into the apartments of his neighbors. Among the qualifying points of the work, we mention the richness of the environmental puzzles to be solved and the artificial intelligence that manages the stealth dynamics to dynamically change the level of difficulty according to your style of play and the progress achieved.

If you are interested in this project, on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our review of Hello Neighbor by Alessandro Bruni.