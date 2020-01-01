Epic Games Store discounts: Week Bis starts with the Holiday Offers on PC games

Share it:

After sending their fans into jujube broth by giving away 3 games from 1 to 9 January, the curators of the Epic Games Store start a new round of discounts at the beginning of 2020, with many offers on PC video games in the store catalog online.

There Week Bis of the EGS 2019 Festival Offers offers new savings opportunities for those who want to replenish their PC game library. Among the games that are part of the initiative, we mention the tightrope walker shooter of Gearbox Borderlands 3 (with 35% discount on the list price), the post-apocalyptic shooter Metro Exodus (-55%), the sci-fi role-playing game The Outer Worlds (-25%) and the blockbuster western Red Dead Redemption 2 (up to 25% discount).

Also thanks to the Bis Week of the Christmas holiday offers on the Epic Store we can buy at a discount World War Z, Control, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and many other titles: at the bottom of the news you will find the link from which you can scroll the Full list of the games in promotion.

All the titles are, moreover, part of the initiative launched by Epic Games with the 10 € coupons of the Epic Store: those who have not yet used their vouchers, therefore, can do so during these series of discounts. The new offers from the beginning of 2020 of the operators of the Epic Games Store are already active and will remain so until 17:00 Italian Friday 7 January.