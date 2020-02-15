Epic Games Store discounts for Valentine's Day: many PC games on offer

Share it:

For the love of video games it's the new Epic Games Store offer for Valentine's Day with many discounted PC games until February 27th. Let's take a look at the best promotions currently active on EGS.

Among the many discount games we find Outer Wilds for 16.79 euros, Mechwarrior 5 at 34.48 euros, Hades at 18.39 euros, Journey at 10.04 euros, Wattam at 12.79 euros and John Wick Hex at 12.79 euros. The list is endless and also includes Beyond Due Anime, My Time at Portia, Kine, Ghostbusters Remastered, A Knigh's Quest, Into The Breach, Bee Simulator, Celeste, The Witness and many others.

If you want to play without spending anything, you can download the new free games from Epic Games Store: Kingdom Come Deliverance and Aztez are now available for free download and will remain so throughout the week, until Thursday 20 February.

What do you think of the Epic Games Store sales? Are you satisfied with the offers offered by the house of Fortnite and the Unreal Engine? It is not excluded that in the next few days other titles may be added to the Love for the Games discount lineup.