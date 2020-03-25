Epic Games Store announces more exclusive games for this year 2020

Share it:

We already identified two of the games that appear in this list as exclusive to the Epic Games Store. However, the Epic store has revealed many others that can only be purchased on the platform in its PC version. All of them, in addition, are games that will arrive sometime in the present year 2020. Below we tell you all the details.

Some already have a specific release date, while others only offer that launch window for 2020. Below we leave you with the list of games (via PC Gamer), ordered according to those that are closest to reaching the market.

Control: The Foundation (March 26th)

(March 26th) Totally Reliable Delivery Service (April 1st)

(April 1st) Industries of Titan (April 14th)

(April 14th) Dread Nautical (April 29)

(April 29) Diabolical (June 1)

(June 1) Saturnalia (Fourth quarter 2020)

(Fourth quarter 2020) Sludge Life (Spring 2020)

(Spring 2020) Samurai Shodown (Spring 2020)

(Spring 2020) Among Trees (Summer 2020)

As you can see, the list highlights especially the next expansion of Control, as well as Samurai Shodown. The latter, already available on consoles and which will reach compatible exclusively for the Epic Games Store. However, it is important to note that not all games on this list will be exclusive forever. In fact, Epic has confirmed that in some cases these are only temporary exclusives. However, no further details have been given in this regard. What is clear is that some will also come to Steam, later.

Furthermore, Epic Games has also confirmed that there are "much more to come this year". Certainly, some exclusivities cannot yet be announced due to issues related to negotiations that are taking place. Or simply because many games have yet to be announced. In fact, although E3 2020 will not take place, it is presumable that all the games that were going to be presented at the fair end up being announced through other channels. And some, it might be exclusive to Epic too.