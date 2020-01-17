Epic Games Store adds the expected reviews of professional reviews

Share it:

Epic games has enabled video game reviews by professional media in Epic Games Store. The chain of distribution of digital games for PC, direct competition of the option of Valve, Steam, thus responds to a demand from users; although, for the moment, the agreement links the store only with the aggregator portal OpenCritic.

With more than a year of existence and an aggressive policy of attracting players, whose main fronts are the offer of exclusive games and the offer of free games of great importance every week, Epic Games Store already reflects in numerous video games – not all – complicated notes by OpenCritic. The algorithm, as the American giant explains to PC Gamer, overturns the reviews and ratings of selected media taking into account "the notoriety of those publications" and the "disparity between the score issued by a medium with respect to the average", with the desire not to accommodate notes of doubtful objectivity.



Example reviews on Epic Games Store for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

On the other hand, the algorithm used by Epic Games will take into account that the visible criticisms do not have inappropriate language or if they refer, in reality, to a review for the console version, which would invalidate the use of that review for the public buyer of games in Epic Games Store, which is only PC and executable through its launcher.

No user reviews; at least for now

However, How about user reviews? At the moment nothing. Unlike Steam, where there are even ranges like that of Curator To differentiate standard users and those whose judgment has some influence and impact on the reader, in Epic Games Store there will be no reviews for now. Although they do not decline to introduce them in the future, their absence has a positive point: there are no harmful or negative reviews, which can verbally hurt developers and other unacceptable behaviors, according to Epic's criteria.

We remember that, until the afternoon of this January 16, you can get free Sundered; from this January 16 at 17: 01h (CEST) will be Horace The new free game. Currently related to Epic Games, it should be said that the policy of giving away weekly games will remain in 2020. Therefore, there will be at least 52 free games this year.

