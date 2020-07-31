Epic Games Store: Achievements are now available

Share it:

Epic Games has finally announced the arrival of the Targets for the games on its digital store, although the introduction of this feature is currently in a provisional version and subject to change.

As you can see in the video at the bottom of the news, playing a small circle of titles on the Epic Games Store you can in fact unlock Achievements just like it happens on Steam, EA Origin, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It is very likely that the interface of the movie is not the final one and that with one of the next client updates, substantial changes may occur to the functioning of the Objectives. We currently know with certainty that ARK: Survival Evolved is supporting this new feature, but it is not yet clear which are the other titles that allow you to keep track of your progress. It cannot be excluded that the number of titles that will implement the Goals is set to grow over the next few weeks, since many of these games already have a list of Trophies / Achievements on other platforms.

Waiting to find out how this mechanism will evolve in the coming months, we remind you that on the Trello pages of the Epic Games Store it is now the support for mods the next feature to be introduced.

