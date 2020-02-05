Epic Games Store: a new bug prevents using Xbox controllers

Share it:

In the last hours the players of Zombie Army 4: Dead War and all the other games in the Epic Games Store catalog are going crazy due to a particular bugs involving Xbox controllers.

If you are trying to play using a pad Xbox One or Xbox 360 and there is no way to make it work, know that there is absolutely nothing wrong with your device. The problem is in fact due to one of the latest updates of the Epic Games digital store, which for some strange reason was no longer compatible with Microsoft-branded controllers. Fortunately, the developers immediately got to work and, in less than an hour, they managed to find and publish a solution.

If you are one of the users who continue to experience the problem, all you have to do is simply update the Epic Launcher. To do this, simply open the application, click on "Settings" in the lower left corner and, once the menu is open, select the button "Restart and update" to bring the client to the latest version (10.12.4).

