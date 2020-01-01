Epic Games Store 2020 starts with a bang: 3 games as a gift from 1 to 9 January

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To celebrate the new year, the managers of the Epic Games Store offer us three PC games as a gift: the promotional initiative is already active and will be up to January 9.

In fact, on the first page of the Epic Games digital store a new offer has appeared involving the trio of video games composed of Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition and STEEP.

The first two chapters of the role-playing epic of Joe Madureira starring the Knights of the Apocalypse War and Death (with the related post-launch expansions) and the basic version of the open-world sportsman devoted to the multiplayer of Ubisoft Annecy can be freely added to the digital game library associated with your EGS account starting today , January 1, 2020.

Just as happened in the past with the other free games of Epic Games Store, once again the operation linked to the redemption of the three titles is not timed but links the license to the account indicated for a indefinite period of time, thus allowing us to download it to any PC once logged in with the Epic store client.

The deadline for joining the initiative expires at 17:00 of Sunday 9 January, consequently we can only advise those who follow us and all those concerned to hurry up redeem for free the three games above before the offer ends.