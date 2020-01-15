Epic Games confirms: one free PC game per week on the Epic Store throughout 2020

Share it:

Epic Games representatives confirm their willingness to continue the promotional initiative that has allowed PC users to redeem and download one video game a week from the Epic Games Store pages throughout 2020.

From the pages of the official Epic blog, the American gaming giant celebrates the achievements achieved in 2019 thanks to this kind of initiatives, hence their intention to continue on the same path and to exploit its growing popularity to expand the store's services.

The infographic that accompanies the announcement of the continuation of the promotion of the weekly free game on the Epic Store until the end of 2020 illustrates the successes of the Epic Games digital store, quantifying them in the 108 million PC customers of the Store and in $ 680 million spent by the latter on the store, of which 251 million spent on third-party games.

Also during 2019, Epic Games allowed the PC user to redeem well 73 free games, for a total of 200 million digital copies claimed: among the games given by the company that gave birth to the videogame phenomenon of Fortnite, we mention What Remains of Edith Finch, The Witness, Alan Wake, Subnautica, Celeste and Superhot.