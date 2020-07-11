Epic Games and Sony: Sweeney reveals background behind the $ 250 million deal

Share it:

What appeared to be a quiet summer afternoon yesterday was shaken by the news of Sony's acquisition of a minority stake of Epic Games, a $ 250 million operation.

With this move, the Japanese giant has decided to trust the creators of Fortnite and Unreal Engine 5, by establishing an alliance for "reach the state of the art in the field of technology, entertainment and online services" and that it will also guarantee you a percentage on the income of a company that operates on all the platforms in circulation.

When did this decision come about? He explained it to us Tim Sweeney, big boss of Epic Games, in a tweet published after the announcement: "Serious discussions about the investment started after the presentation of Unreal Engine 5 on PlayStation 5. I guess Sony liked it!". In this way, the CEO also silenced the rumors they were talking about a secret agreement between Sony and Unreal Engine 5 already at the time of the presentation of the graphics engine, which took place on May 14th. It is possible that there was already interest from the Japanese company, but the agreement took shape in its entirety only after having ascertained the potential of the graphics engine and, probably, also the warm welcome from the players.