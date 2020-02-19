Epic announces major changes for Fortnite Team Fight mode

Share it:

The Team Fight mode is one of the most loved by the community of Fortnite and proof of this is that Epic Games ended up making it permanent even though it was originally a limited time game mode.

Now, with the arrival of Season 2 of Chapter 2, important changes have been announced for this game mode that will undoubtedly modify how the games unfold.

The changes listed by the study in Reddit are the following:

All weapons will be of blue rarity or higher.

The bandages have been removed.

Reopening the hang glider is now infinite and does not occupy a space in the inventory.

The games start with 150 units of each material.

Search for games based on player skill has been eliminated.

To win the game now you have to add 125 eliminations instead of the usual 100.

This is one of the first official news shared by the studio for a second season that is currently only showing cryptic clues that do not reveal much beyond the subject seems to be related to an organization of secret agents.

Some of the tracks published so far include some images reminiscent of outfits already known in the game. Others hint that they will return throwing weapons like dynamite. It has also shown images with missiles and gas cylinders that are still not very clear on how they will materialize in the game at the end.

Except for last-minute leaks, all questions will be answered tomorrow, there will be a new battle pass and a new season will begin after a couple of months of drought in which players have been busy with some thematic events but insistently asking that Page will be turned at once.