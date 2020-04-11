Entertainment journalist receives threats; believe they have coronaviruses

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The journalist Gabriel Cuevas, Gabo, is locked up in Cancun because he was unable to visit Champotón, his homeland, because he has received very strong threats. People believe that they have the COVID-19 coronavirus and do not want to see it there.

Gabriel Cuevas, who works on the television program Venga la Alegría, on Televisión Azteca, and on Fórmula Espectacular, on Radio Fórmula, is discriminated against and makes public that he has received death threats from residents in Champotón, Campeche.

Inhabitants of this place do not want Gabo to visit him because they believe that he has been infected with coronavirus, since Patricio Borghetti, his co-worker, tested COVID-19 positive.

You can also read: Karla Panini invites you to read the Bible and not go gossiping

Through his social networks, Gabo publishes what is happening to him and is also broadcast by the Radio Fórmula news portal.

Some messages for Gabo Cuevas. Photo: screenshot



Before arriving at my parents' house, a Facebook account began to spread threats against me, that they were going to burn me with muriatic acid and would hit me with stones if I got to Champoton. ”

Photo: Screenshot



If Gabo sets foot in Champoton, the consequences he would suffer would be dire, they warned him.

This is ignorance, it is not right. I feel discriminated against, to begin with I am not sick, I spend it at home, we are tested daily on the Radio Formula program, "Cuevas points out.

Gabo Cuevas is not supported by local authorities, who are also allegedly part of the harassment against him and knows that they have an order against him.

You may also be interested: Coronavirus in Mexico daily







