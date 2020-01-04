Enrique Iglesias shows how big his twins are

Share it:

Lucy and Nicholas, the twins of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova, they are already two years old and it is the famous singer originally from Spain who presumes them on his Instagram account. The little ones were born on December 16, 2017 and they are healthy children

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova they are a solid couple so far and have formed a great family; in their respective Instagram accounts they constantly publish images in which they appear together or each one on their side in the company of the tender twins.

Through a video, Anna shows how huge and beautiful Lucy and Nicholas are, who are very playful, like all the children of their age, and Enrique does not stop sharing images and videos of her firstborn.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova met in the filming of the Escape video during 2001 and since then they have not separated.

It is recalled that Anna's pregnancy passed in a mysterious way, since almost never she was seen showing it, there were even those who rumored about the possibility that Iglesias and Kournikova had opted for surrogacy.

I would love to have children and hopefully soon. I think he would be a good father, "Enrique Iglesias told Univisión in an interview two months before his twins were born, without anyone imagining that he and Anna were about to be parents.

And contrary to what many couples do by giving exclusive to some media about the birth of their son or children, Anna and Enrique did not and chose to make it public on their social networks at the time.