Enrique Guzmán does not recognize Pepe Aguilar and humiliates him

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Enrique Guzmán again entered the eye of the hurricane and not for defending his daughter Alejandra Guzmán but for doing less to Pepe Aguilar, who said he did not know at all in an interview because they asked him what he thought of the artist's statements.

As everyone knows, Pepe Aguilar supported Alejandra Guzmán's fury against the press, since the rock star was annoyed with them at the airport when they were about to hurt her after having been operated, an action that applauded the charro.

But when he asked Guzmán's father if he agreed that the media should not interview celebrities at airports, he responded by leaving everyone with their mouths open.

"Who is Pepe Aguilar, everyone takes the statements of whoever comes, maybe he doesn't give many interviews at the airport, nobody chases him, and if you want to approach with the camera that's what it is, that's why I'm an artist to that you approach with your camera to do the interview to me "said the singer.

It is worth mentioning that Pepe's daughter was also criticized by the media, as she proposed that her father form a movement against the press so that no artist would give them interviews.

"Dad, I have an idea because we don't make a move that artists don't give interviews at airports anymore, no matter who you are, don't give interviews at airports"Angela said.

To make matters worse Angela had to face the press and said she was only supporting her father, because she did not consider herself to have behaved rudely.