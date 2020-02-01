Enrique Cerezo: "We are not to be robbed"

He got frustrated and never landed. Edinson Cavani he was the man chosen to reinforce the attack of Atlético de Madrid, but the negotiations with his representative did not end in a good way. The president of the mattress club, Enrique Cerezo, has lamented the failure of the 'operation Cavani', and has not hesitated to comment on the reasons that caused the rupture of the talks.

Cere Enrique Cerezo: "I have already commented on the situation of Cavani. But it seems to me a shame the situation of some players with their agents and their families. We are not to be robbed" 🗣 #CarruselDerbihttps://t.co/1F8E3aRMrR – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) February 1, 2020

"I think it's a shame and I don't want to point anyone out, but I think it's a shame the situations of some players with their representatives and relatives. And we are not here to be robbed or do anything strange, "Cerezo said after the Real Madrid -Atlético meeting.

Pedro Fullana He explained in 'El Larguero' the response given by the representative and Cavani's brother to the president of Atlético de Madrid: "The important thing is what Edi has done to leave, do you think that Edi did not play almost a month for me to make the commission fall and let him not fulfill his dream?"

To that he added: "And with all the mess we put together with the PSG? If it were for money, Edi would have gone to England, Manchester or Chelsea. "