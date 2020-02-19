Enrique Cerezo: "Simeone has been here for almost nine years with triumphs, what is he going to change for?"

The president of Atlético de Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, has appeared before the media in the previous match against Liverpool. The Madrid leader has analyzed the rojiblanca news and has covered the rumors that place the 'Cholo' Simeone outside the Metropolitan.

"The 'Cholo' does not play anything beyond the continuity in the competition. It is a banner and a flag of this club. In any case, I tell you one thing. You talk a lot about 'Cholo', but you also have to recognize that He has been here for almost nine years with triumphs and successes continuously. What is it going to change for? ".

The rojiblanco team faces a very tough tie. Liverpool have not lost a single meeting this season in the Premier. "The best team in Europe because it has won the Champions League" according to Cerezo. Although Madrid saves another memory of the 'red' team. "With Liverpool I only remember playing a semifinal match in the Europa League a few years ago. Here we tie and there we are 1-1 and we eliminate them. I remember that we eliminated them in that tie ".

Ownership of Lemar

"Lemar is a great player. He is one of the players for whom Atlético de Madrid has paid the most. So as we think it is very good, we believe that it will play a good game, "Cerezo said of the French ownership.