Enrique Arce, from La Casa de Papel: "I threw a triplet: I said the series was going to be a revolution"

Enrique Arce, who personalizes Arturo at La Casa de Papel, stopped by Carrusel Deportivo to talk about the great success of the series after the premiere of the fourth season.

When asked how it feels to impersonate one of the great "bad guys" on television, the actor explained that: "deep down, people know it's an actor playing a role, You would kill him but you want him to be there. The fans are very positive. "" I do what some gentlemen write for me and I defend it with passion, "he explained.

Regarding the success of 'Bella Ciao', a song from the series that has already become a world anthem, the screenwriter of the series Javier Gómez Santander said that: "It was my thing." "It has become a world anthem, I am amazed "he added.

"I had a triplazo at the beginning, before the first season, saying that in Spain not the same but that in the rest of the world it was going to be a revolution. Now they call me python and I was just getting into a garden, " Enrique Arce concluded.