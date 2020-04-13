Enric Mas burns his back on the balcony of his house: "There is no confinement for the sun"

In these days of confinement, many practices have been seen that, although implausible, have a place within the four walls of a home from marathons to rhythmic gymnastics exercises, going through cycling, both virtually and physically. This is the case of the Movistar cyclist, Enric Mas.

The Mallorcan runner, one of the great Spanish hopes For the great laps that are disputed and that he has already made enormous achievements in some of the big three such as the Vuelta, he is one of the protagonists of the days after a training on the terrace of his house that did not end well.

Mas exercises at home While this exceptional pandemic situation lasts and today in his usual training, the sun was his worst enemy. After a hard workout, the cyclist at home realized after removing his jersey that had a large part from his back burned due to the impact of the sun.

The good weather of the last days is one more enemy for these cyclists who are looking for a way not to lose shape, as a colleague attached to his photo responded to the tweet. Enric Mas warned him on his Twitter: "There is no confinement for the sun… it burns you the same on the balcony of your house as on the road!"